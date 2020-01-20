CLUTE — The fate of the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup wasn't known early Monday while police continued to investigate a collision at Highway 288-B and Plantation Drive.
The wreck happened about 10:15 p.m. Sunday when a pickup smashed into the back of a tanker. Police would not say late Sunday how many people were in the pickup of their conditions.
"We were turning on Plantation Drive and we saw the truck coming really fast," Victor Martinez said at the accident scene. "My wife saw in the mirror and said, 'They didn't stop, they didn't stop,' and when we turned around, we couldn't see anything. By the time everyone got here, the truck was on fire."
Clute Police Chief James Fitch said a news release will be sent on more details of the accident once officers conclude their investigation.
