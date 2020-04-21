Brazoria County reported 12 people above the age of 30 tested positive for COVID-19.
The cases announced Tuesday afternoon were spread throughout the county, with Pearland leading with three people testing positive — two men in their 40s and a women in her 50s.
Alvin, Iowa Colony, Manvel and Angleton each registered two more residents who became sick.
Alvin men in their 40s, a Manvel man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s, an Angleton man and woman in their 50s, and Iowa Colony women in their 50s and 60s tested positive.
A Rosharon woman in her 30s also contracted the virus, according to county numbers.
The county now has 345 people who have tested positive, 151 of whom remain active cases and 191 who have recovered. Three people also have died from the disease, according to county numbers.
