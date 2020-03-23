The Brazoria County Health Department reported the county's 15th and 16th case Monday morning.
The newest patients are a 20 to 30-year-old Angleton woman and a 50 to 60-year-old Pearland man, according to a news release from the county.
Officials determined the cases are not travel-related, the release states.
Both patients remain in stable condition and are recovering at their homes, according to the release. The previously announced 14 patients also are recovering at home.
The only previously hospitalized patient, a 55- to 65-year-old Manvel man, was released from the hospital Thursday, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Cases confirmed Saturday include a Pearland man in his 50s, a Rosharon man in his 20s, an Angleton man between 25 and 35 years old and a Clute man between 55 and 65.
Of the ten previous cases, five are in Pearland, three are in Alvin, one is in Rosharon and one is in Manvel.
There are no known connections between any of the cases, except for the two people in Alvin who share a household and are believed to have contracted the virus at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, officials say.
The rodeo event is the only event officials have provided that is suspected to be linked to contraction. All cases should be considered "community spread," since travel-related means people picked up the virus in another community, Sebesta has said.
