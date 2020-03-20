Brazoria County confirmed its fifth case of the novel coronavirus in the Rosharon area this morning.
A 40 to 50-year-old man is confirmed to have COVID-19 and is “recovering at a private residence,” a news release from County spokeswoman Sharon Trower states.
Trower could not say how this case was contracted, but it is under investigation, she said.
The announcement follows a one-day break from any new confirmed cases in the county. Wednesday, the number of cases doubled when a 50 to 60-year-old Pearland woman and a 55 to 65-year Manvel area man were both confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Manvel man is the only patient hospitalized, but is in stable condition, according to the latest update from the county judge’s office. The Pearland woman’s case is suspected to be travel-related while the Manvel case's source is unknown.
The two cases from Alvin remain self-quarantined since March 12 and are improving each day, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. The cases were believed to be contracted at the Houston Livestock and Rodeo earlier this month.
