Abigail Arias’s years-long fight against cancer ended with her death early Tuesday morning, according to a statement from Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey. She was 7.
Abigail became internationally beloved after Garivey helped fulfill her dream of becoming a police officer and swore her in as Freeport Honorary Officer 758 early this year.
She became an easily recognizable face in the community, attending numerous events as a special guest, including visiting the White House in September after an invitation from the Secret Service.
The Angleton girl was 4 years old when she was diagnosed in February 2017 with stage 4 Wilms’ tumor, a form of kidney cancer most often found in young children. After rounds of treatment, the cancer returned.
About a year ago, her family was told there was nothing else that could be medically done for her cancer. She died Tuesday morning surrounded by family and friends, Garivey said in the statement.
“Her love, compassion and, most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come,” Garivey said in the statement.
Abigail is survived by her parents, Ruben and Ilene Arias, and older brother, Ethan Arias. She was a student at Westside Elementary School in Angleton ISD.
“It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight ‘the bad guys’ passionately and most importantly, to love one another — and always stay relentless,” Garivey said in the statement.
To the family and friends of this precious baby, I have been following her story 4 a good while now and also sent prayers 4 her and the entire Arias family, u have my sincere condolences even though I havent met her in person, she was a happy and a precious "Angel", Abigail may u Rest in Peace, the whole community loved u, but " GOD LOVED U MORE"!.
Prayers for Arias family.
