TEHRAN, Iran
Iran’s leader: No talks with US at any level
Iran’s supreme leader announced Tuesday that “there will be no talks with the U.S. at any level” — remarks apparently meant to end all speculation about a possible U.S.-Iran meeting between the two countries’ presidents at the U.N. later this month.
Iranian state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying this is the position of the entire leadership of the country and that.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates
Saudi minister: Half of crude cut restored
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says 50 percent of the production cut by the attack on its oil processing plant has been restored.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comments Tuesday night at a news conference in Jiddah.
The attack Saturday struck a Saudi oil field and the world’s largest crude oil processing plant, which knocked out 5.7 million barrels of crude oil production per day for the kingdom, or about 5 perecent of the world’s daily production.
The prince added that within this month, production capacity will be up to 11 million barrels per day by the end of September. It had been around 9.6 milllion barrels per day before the attack.
LONDON
Hearing challenge to Parliament break
Britain’s Supreme Court opened proceedings Tuesday to decide whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson broke the law when he suspended Parliament just weeks before the U.K. is due to leave the European Union, in a case that pits the powers of elected lawmakers against those of the executive.
Johnson sent lawmakers home from Sept. 9 until Oct. 14, which is barely two weeks before the scheduled Brexit day of Oct. 31.
The decision outraged many lawmakers, who say it’s designed to prevent them from challenging his plan to take Britain out of the EU next month, with or without a divorce deal.
LONDON
2nd suspect arrested in golden toilet theft
Police have arrested a second suspect in the unusual case involving the theft of a golden toilet from Winston Churchill’s birthplace.
Thames Valley Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle and has been released pending investigation.
The two suspects have not been charged or identified.
The toilet is a work of art valued at $1.25 million.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.