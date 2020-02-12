Brazoria residents are being told to boil their water before consuming it, and Columbia-Brazoria ISD is telling students to stay home Thursday because of a damaged water line.
The city issued the boil notice after contractors damaged city water lines on the south end of town and is affecting water pressure, a notice from the city states. Because of the low water pressure, the state requires the boil notice until the water can be tested.
The city will begin to test water samples soon.
After being advised not to use city-provided water at its Brazoria campuses, Columbia-Brazoria ISD announced it would cancel classes Thursday districtwide. Barrow Elementary, West Brazos Junior High and the CBISD Support Center all are on Brazoria's water system.
All activities at the Brazoria facilities are canceled Thursday, but afterschool activities at other campuses will take place as scheduled, the district said.
Questions and concerns can be directed to Brazoria's Public Works Department at 979-798-2489.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.