None of the 14 additionally people who tested positive for COVID-19 are in hospital care at this time, but there are now 123 confirmed cases in Brazoria County, the county health department announced Thursday.
A Pearland woman in her 30s, a Pearland man in his 70s, an Angleton woman in her 70s, a Pearland woman in her 40s, a Clute woman in her 50s and a Rosharon man in his 20s are all recovering at home in isolation, according to the news release.
The condition of a two Pearland men in their 40s, a Rosharon woman in her 50s, a Manvel woman in her 50s, a Pearland man in his 30s, an Alvin man and woman in their 30s and a Pearland woman in her 30s is unknown and under investigation by the health department, the release states.
Five more people have recovered and been released from home isolation, according to the release.
Brazoria County is now up to 123 residents who have tested positive with 20 recoveries.
