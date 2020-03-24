There is a case of COVID-19 in the City of Lake Jackson, officials said. They were notified late Monday night.
A woman in her 50s is isolated and recovering in her Lake Jackson home, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Brazoria County Health Department had not reported any cases of the novel coronavirus in Lake Jackson as of Tuesday morning, so this indicates there are at least 19 cases in the county.
The county plans to report cases once a day from this point on, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
All of the patients are believed to be recovering at home in isolation, officials say.
“We wish we could say this will be the only case, but we fear there will be more,” Yenne said in a news release.
This will change some city operations, including implementing a weekly split-shift operation for essential personnel, Yenne said. This ensures if one group is exposed or becomes infected, the other group can continue working, he said.
City Hall is minimally staffed and utility payments should be made using the drive thru, according to the release.
Residential garbage pickup will continue, but the city is suspending heavy trash and recycling pickup, the release states. There will be roll-off containers at the mulch site on Canna Lane for residents to drop off recyclables and heavy trash, Yenne said.
“The City strongly encourages citizens to stay at home if possible; to practice good hygiene and to practice social distancing when you must leave your home,” the release states.
