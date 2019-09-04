Brazoswood swept Fort Bend Elkins 27-25, 25-18, 25-22
Alvin Shadow Creek at Angleton, no report
Brazosport beat Alief Hastings 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 25-21
Columbia swept Galveston Ball 25-18, 25-14, 25-23
Sweeny swept Boling 25-20, 26-24, 25-23
Angleton Christian at Danbury, no report
Alvin Living Stones beat Brazosport Christian 16-25, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25
