ANGLETON — There is no need for residents to stockpile food and other essentials out of concern for coronavirus, Brazoria County officials emphasized in a status report Friday evening.
The county has no confirmed cases of the virus in the tests it has performed, officials said. Fewer than 10 people have met the criteria that would call for them being tested, the news release states.
Tests are only being administered to people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, the name given to the new coronavirus disease. The "worried well" are not being tested.
Of the people tested, a few results are pending, but there have been no positive or presumptive positive results, county health director Cathy Sbrush said in the release.
County leaders also are taking action to prevent possible price-gouging given the run on household essentials at local stores, they said.
The H-E-B stores in Lake Jackson and Angleton, under corporate direction, will close at 8 p.m. today. The West Columbia H-E-B and Kroger stores in Angleton and Clute are maintaining regular hours, managers at those stores said.
