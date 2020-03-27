The number of Brazoria County residents jumped to 52 Friday after 13 new cases of coronavirus were announced by county officials.
Two of the newly confirmed causes resulted in the patient requiring hospitalization, a news release from the county states. They are a Clute woman in her 60s and a Rosharon woman between 45 and 55 years old.
A Lake Jackson woman between the ages of 45 to 55 is recovering in home isolation from the virus, which she did not contract through travel, the Brazoria County Health Department announced. The source of the remaining infections is under investigation by the health department.
Friday's announced cases include the first of a Freeport resident after a 45 to 55-year-old man tested positive.
The other confirmed cases announced Friday are a 35- to 45-year-old Pearland man, a 35- to 45-year-old Rosharon woman, a 30- to 40-year-old Pearland man, a 30- to 40-year-old Manvel man, a 25- to 35-year-old Lake Jackson female, two 45- to 55-year-old Rosharon women, a 60- to 70-year-old Clute man and a 40 to 50-year-old Alvin man, according to the press release.
Of the diagnosed cases of COVID-19, four have deemed to have made a full recovery.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
