LAKE JACKSON — The Clarion at Brazosport College recently finished its Summer Children’s Series of shows, with kids throughout the community showing up for a wide spectrum of matinee performances.
For the last six weeks, children of all ages were treated to a variety of shows, including fun-filled musical acts, outstanding drama performances, energetic dancing and science-themed educational acts.
This is the 13th year the Clarion has held its Summer Series, with performances taking place every Wednesday.
This season featured a few returning favorites, including pianist Jason Farnham, dance troupe Soul Street and the high-energy bilingual performers, 123 Andrés. The diverse theatrical company A.D. Players also came back to the Clarion with a fun, new production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
At the same time, the 2019 series displayed a couple of new acts, including an educational show, Science Tellers, and singer/songwriter Andrew Karnavas, who took kids on a musical journey with AndyRoo and his AndyRooniverse.
With summer nearing its close, The Clarion will next focus on its annual performance season of concerts, which begin Sept. 13 when country superstar Mark Chesnutt takes the stage. Other acts scheduled to perform before the year’s end include Hotel California, a Tribute to the Eagles on Oct. 12, The Gatlin Brothers on Nov. 1, Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science on Nov. 12, Aubrey Logan on Nov. 22 and Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat on Dec. 13.
For information about these events or to purchase tickets, visit The Clarion’s website at brazosport.edu/clarion or call 979-230-3156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.