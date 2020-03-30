A Pearland woman is the first person to die of a COVID-19-related matter in Brazoria County, the Brazoria County Health Department announced.
The woman was in the 75 to 85-year-old age and died Sunday while under hospital care, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
He was unaware if the woman had any preexisting or underlying conditions.
"We are saddened to report our first Brazoria County COVID-19 related death," a news release from County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower states. "As our cases continue to increase, we ask residents to take the Stay Safe at Home Order seriously."
This is West Columbia's first case.
Everyone except the Liverpool man are recovering under home isolation. The Liverpool man is hospitalized, the news release states.
The Monday additions bring Brazoria County's case total to 68.
