A Pearland woman is the first person to die of a COVID-19-related matter in Brazoria County, the Brazoria County Health Department announced.

The woman was in the 75 to 85-year-old age and died Sunday while under hospital care, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.

He was unaware if the woman had any preexisting or underlying conditions. 

"We are saddened to report our first Brazoria County COVID-19 related death," a news release from County Spokeswoman Sharon Trower states. "As our cases continue to increase, we ask residents to take the Stay Safe at Home Order seriously."

Another news release release with an updated case count will be announced later this afternoon, Sebesta said. A Facebook Live conference is set to take place within the next couple of days, he said. 
 
Seven people were reported to have tested positive for the disease Monday morning, according to the news release. Those include a 50 to 60-year-old Rosharon woman, a 30 to 40-year-old West Columbia man, a 70 to 80 Angleton woman, a 30 to 40-year-old Pearland woman, a 50 to 60-year-old Angleton woman, a 40 to 50-year-old Manvel man and a 60 to 70-year-old Liverpool man.

This is West Columbia's first case. 

Everyone except the Liverpool man are recovering under home isolation. The Liverpool man is hospitalized, the news release states.

The Monday additions bring Brazoria County's case total to 68. 

Nick Irene is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0149.​

