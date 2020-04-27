The Wayne Scott and Terrell units recorded two-thirds of Monday's 15 people to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazoria County, according to county numbers.
The Scott Unit in Angleton added two men in their 60s, and one each in their 40s, 50s, and 70s.
The infected Terrell Unit inmates in Rosharon are in their 40s, 50s and three 60s, the county said.
A Manvel woman in her 50s, a Manvel man in his 40s, Pearland and Angleton men in their 50s also tested positive for the virus.
The county has reported 464 positive cases with 250 considered recovered. Three people have died from COVID-19, according to county numbers.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
