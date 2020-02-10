FREEPORT — A 28-year-old Freeport man died after being stabbed at a club and police say they need the public’s help to find out who is responsible.
Anthony Perez Castillo was stabbed multiple times at the Pal Norte club in the 200 block of South Gulf Boulevard shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. Castillo was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he later died, Garivey said.
Another man working as a bouncer for the club was also stabbed, Garivey said. That man, 36, went to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and was released after getting stitches, he said.
“We are asking for help from anyone who was there that night who would like to come forward with any information, videos, anything that could assist with apprehending the suspect involved,” he said.
Anyone with information should call Freeport police at 979-239-1211. Information can also be shared anonymously through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-460-2222.
