RICHWOOD — Even thought Foundation Preparatory Academy had its graduation ceremony outdoors during a downpour, they didn't have to worry about people getting drenched.
Those in the crowd just stayed in their cars.
“It was beautiful last night at practice and we just prayed that there would be no rain from 7 to 8 but God had other plans,” Head Administrator Kara Gore said during Friday night's drive-in commencement. “Instead we had a monsoon, such strong lightning and thunder that you could feel it.”
The staff at Foundation Prep were not discouraged by the bad weather Originally to be performed in the parking lot, they moved to the church's doorway to complete the ceremony when the heavy rain started.
“(The seniors) have already had to endure working from home so this is just one more thing they’re overcoming,” Academic Dean Becky Gasiorowski said. “They are a mighty class that can overcome all obstacles that are thrown at them.”
Though there were only two graduates, the parking lot was full of supporters.
“Even with the rain I was so excited to see all the people coming out and showing support for our graduates,” Gasiorowski said. “If we had to graduate six or eight, it would’ve been a lot harder to even pull off a drive-in graduation, He knew what we needed this year.”
Although the school could have waited to have graduation inside the church, the graduates were eager to complete their ceremony.
“We wanted to make it more special than they required,” Gore said. “They were just ready to graduate so they couldn’t put this off ’til June or July. We told them we would commit as an FPA family and weather whatever storm that comes at us.”
David Venglar, one of the graduates, recognized the strangeness of having graduated with only one other person.
“It’s very different being in a class of two, but it has its perks,” Venglar said. “I was confused on how graduation was going to happen but I was super excited. I didn’t expect that many people to come.”
The happy moment for the graduates was a bittersweet one for their English teacher, Rebecca Kindred.
“I am incredibly proud and it's always rewarding when you get to see the hard work they’ve put in,” she said. “As a teacher you’re always grateful and proud when you get to see someone you’ve taught take the next step in their journey.”
For those who couldn’t make it, FPA live streamed the ceremony.
“We had a closed group that we opened up a few hours ago and we allowed people to come in and watch the live Facebook feed,” Gore said. “It did go out a few times because of the lightning, but I think we were lucky to still have power.”
Although the ceremony is not what the staff planned, it worked out great, Gore said.
“We’re just really proud of our seniors and faculty and how tonight went,” she said. “We prayed for it to be memorable and God made it even more so.”
