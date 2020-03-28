Nine new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of Brazoria County residents infected by the coronavirus to 61, according to a press release from the county Saturday afternoon.
The new cases include a Pearland woman between the ages of 25 and 35, who is recovering in home isolation. Also infected are a Manvel woman in her 30s, a Pearland woman in her 30s, a Pearland man in his 20s. A Rosharon woman in her 50s, and a Rosharon man in his 50s are both recovering in home isolation.
A woman between 85 and 95 years of age, who lives in Freeport, is hospitalized due to the virus, the news release states.
A man and a woman in their 70s, who share a household in Rosharon, are recovering in home isolation, and have been linked to a previously reported case, the release states.
As of Saturday morning, five people have fully recovered from the virus and have been released from home isolation, the county announced.
The Brazoria County Health Department is investigating all cases of COVID-19.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.