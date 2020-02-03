ANGLETON — City Manager Scott Albert resigned effective immediately Monday night after City Council called a special meeting to discuss his future.
Council members and Mayor Jason Perez declined to comment on events that led to Albert’s resignation, though council unanimously accepted his resignation.
The council members met in executive session for about two and a half hours before reconvening in open session to announce and accept the action.
Council approved allowing Perez to name an interim city manager, who will fill the role until a permanent replacement is made.
Albert has served as city manager for three yearsm starting under a base salary of $135,000 and an annual car allowance of $7,200.
He previously led city administration in Celina, Springtown and Fairview, in addition to serving as executive director of the Riverbend Water Resources District. He also spent time overseas with the State Department.
We will have more coverage in Wednesday's print and online editions of The Facts.
