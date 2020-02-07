ANGLETON — Students are back in class after being temporarily evacuated from Angleton Junior High School while officials investigated a suspicious odor, according to a news release from the district.
The Angleton Fire Department and the school's maintenance department discovered an air handler on the roof of the building caused the smell and haze to form in a hallway, according to the news release.
The students were evacuated about 12:30 p.m. Friday and returned a little more than an hour later, according to a statement from district spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers.
All students are safe after administration officials conducted the evacuation and investigated the cause, the statement said.
The evacuation was only a precaution, Chalmers said.
