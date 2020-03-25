A Pearland senior citizen is hospitalized in Houston with the coronavirus, one of five new cases announced by county officials Wednesday afternoon and the lone patient not recovering at home.
The other positive tests returned Wednesday were for a Manvel woman in her 50s, a 55- to 65-year-old Pearland man, a Pearland man in his 20s and an Alvin man in his 30s, according to a county news release. Two of those patients are isolated at home while the status of the other two isn't known.
The hospitalized Pearland woman, who is between 75 and 85 years old, did not contract the virus through travel, the county said. The Brazoria County Health Department is investigating how the others might have become infected.
Brazoria County now has 33 confirmed cases of the virus, which can cause severe respiratory problems, especially among susceptible groups such as senior citizens, diabetics and people with asthma.
One person out of Pearland has fully recovered from the virus.
Pearland remains the highest affected city in the county with 14 positive cases. Alvin, Angleton and Manvel each have four residents who contracted the virus.
