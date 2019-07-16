ANGLETON — Two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
A 2015 Kia traveling on Highway 288-B toward CR 687 at about 12:30 a.m. failed to stop when a Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull them over, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The driver instead pulled into a driveway on CR 687 and shots were fired from the Kia, hitting the deputy's car, the news release from Sheriff's Lt. Varon Snelgrove states. The officer got out of his car and returned fire, the release states.
Brandon Stansel, 36, and Kelly Brumley, 40, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release. Autopsies have been ordered on both people.
The deputy involved received treatment at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states.
The incident is still under investigation, according to the news release.
Look for the full story in Wednesday's print and online editions of The Facts.
