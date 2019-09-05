AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Wednesday the members of a committee to study issues related to gun violence following the recent shootings in Odessa and El Paso, according to a news release.
The Sentate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety will be chaired by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and is comprised of senators from a wide geography, many of which have suffered from mass shootings in their districts, the release states.
Members will learn about the impacts on families and communities affected by the shootings, examine ways to keep firearms out of the hands of individuals who don’t pass background checks, consider the role of media and radicalization, assess how public and private groups can better prevent shooting events and to determine the effectiveness of current laws, according to the release.
Other members include Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, Sen. Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso, Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, and Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston.
Huffman and Taylor represent Brazoria County.
The committee will meet later this month, the release states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.