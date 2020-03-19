This file will be routinely updated with the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak in Brazoria County. Coronavirus-related stories will remain free throughout the crisis.
1 p.m. Thursday update
This update was edited to clarify the time the executive order goes into effect.
The State of Texas is closing all bars, gyms and dine-in service at restaurants for at least two weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday. This will be effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday through April 3, according to the executive order.
Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other “critical infrastructure” will remain open, Speaker Dennis Bonnen said in a statement.
Restaurants must close common dining areas open to the public and are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or drive-thru options, Bonnen said.
Bars must close common spaces and prohibit consumption on premises, while gyms and other establishments of social gathering must close completely, Bonnen said in the statement.
There will be visitation to nursing homes and long-term care facilities unless providing critical care, he said. Schools will remain closed, but remote educational instruction should continue, according to the statement.
“These are important steps to help uphold public health as our state, nation, and world grapples with mitigating the spread of Coronavirus,” Bonnen said in the statement. “Please continue to practice social distancing and personal hygiene measures to protect yourself and others.”
11:30 a.m. Thursday update
As of Thursday morning, Brazoria County still has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 and officials are unsure of the exact number of tests for the coronavirus that have been administered to county residents.
That is because people are being tested at different facilities, County Public Information Officer Sharon Trower said. A Pearland woman who was confirmed to have the virus Wednesday was tested after going to a Houston emergency room, according to a news release.
Trower had not received an update regarding the number of negative or pending tests shortly before 11 a.m., she said.
For the four confirmed cases, the woman in Pearland and the two people in Alvin continue recovering at home, Trower said. The man in Manvel remains hospitalized in stable condition, but Trower did not know which hospital he is in. He is in a Brazoria County hospital, she said.
The latest update on the man’s condition came in late Wednesday, she said.
“We’re hoping that he’ll be able to go home soon,” Trower said.
Proclamation allows municipalities to postpone elections
Abbott announced Wednesday that municipalities may choose whether or not they would like to delay Texas Municipal Elections until November, but they have until Friday to decide whether to utilize that delay.
“Brazoria County currently has a joint election with 25 different political subdivisions, including city, school, drainage, and one MUD district,” Brazoria County Lead Election Clerk Susan Cunningham said. “The districts have until Friday to declare to the county whether or not they’d like to reschedule their election date from May 2 to November 3.”
The elections office plans to “be clean as always,” limit the number of people in a polling place and keep up-to-date with necessary precautions, Cunningham said.
There is also a primary runoff election for Texas House District 25 that is scheduled for May 26 as of Thursday.
Bars and restaurants allowed to deliver alcohol
In an attempt to support local businesses, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a waiver Wednesday that allows restaurants to deliver alcohol, including beer, wine and mixed drinks, with food purchases.
Local restaurants including Wurst Haus and The Grape Taste were formulating their delivery plans Thursday morning.
“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” Abbott said in a press release. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”
Lake Jackson’s Wurst Haus is finalizing a limited bar menu for folks to order from their online delivery service, Manager Shawn Pettit said.
“We are working on limited bar packages to serve through our website,” Pettit said.
The Grape Taste in Lake Jackson is still working out the details on the delivery bar menu but believe it will be a plus for the community, staff said.
“We know we will serve beer and wine, but we are still deciding on mixed drinks,” The Grape Taste employee Luke Kibodeaux said. “We hope to come out with something soon, we are going as we learn more.”
National chain Chili’s will use corporate influence in deciding on delivery service.
“We are still awaiting decisions from our corporate office on how to handle the situation,” Angleton Chili’s management said. “We would like to see them approve of it. Our margaritas are big sellers.”
TDECU remains open for business
For those who bank with TDECU, all of the services they’ve come to expect are still available, but from clients’ vehicles, according to an email from the credit union on Thursday morning.
For the safety of TDECU members and employees, transactions that might normally be handled inside a branch lobby have been moved to expanded drive thru capabilities, online banking and member care, the email states. Changes go into effect today.
“Even with these temporary changes, we’re still here — more than ever — for our Members,” the email states.

Thanks again for blowing this thing way out of proportion. You guys are destroying local businesses, causing unnecessary panic, and making groceries harder to find.
I appreciate your timely updates. This virus is one of the most dangerous problems our country has ever faced and the balanced news coverage The Facts has provided along with the competent leadership of our County Judge and Commissioners are helping citizens cope. I hope your readers will go out of their way to support local business right now. I'm giving up Amazon and VistaPrint for the duration.
