Inmates from the C.T. Terrell, Darrington and Clemens state prison units made up the bulk of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday by Brazoria County officials.
All but five of the 28 new cases were reported from local prisons. The five cases in the public were two each in Lake Jackson and Pearland and one in Manvel.
The Clemens Unit in Brazoria had one prisoner in his 30s test positive. Rosharon’s Darrington Unit recorded four prisoners to test positive, including two men in their 30s and two in their 40s. The C.T. Terrell Unit, also in Rosharon, had one man test positive in his 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, five in their 60s, and one in his 70s, according to county numbers.
Clemens, Darrington and C.T. Terrell are all-male prison units.
One man in his 20s, and one woman in her 40s, both from Lake Jackson, tested positive, as did one man in his 40s from Manvel and a woman and a man in their 50s from Pearland.
The county has had 537 cases positive tests, with 260 of those cases active. Six people have died from COVID-19 complications, and one person has recovered.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
