SWEENY — Police are searching for a person who refused to pull over for a traffic stop, resulting in a pursuit that ended in a crash and abandonment of a 3-year-old, Pct. 4 Constable James Brawner said.
The chase began at 2:15 p.m. Friday on FM 1301 when a deputy tried to stop a 2013 Ford Focus suspected of speeding, Brawner said, and ended with the crash on CR 809.
The child is safe and officers set a perimeter to search for the driver, he said.
More on this story in Saturday's print and online editions of The Facts.
