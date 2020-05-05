Gov. Greg Abbott will allow hair salons in Texas to reopen Friday — and gyms will be allowed to open May 18.
The businesses will be required to follow certain rules, however, as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus. Hair stylists will be able to only work with one customer at a time. People waiting in barber shops will have to maintain 6-foot separation or wait outside.
Tanning and nail salons can also reopen and follow similar restrictions.
Meanwhile, gyms will be required to operate at a maximum of 25 percent of capacity. Showers and locker rooms will be closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.
Nonessential manufacturers will also be allowed to reopen May 18.
Abbott made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday. It came as the number of coronavirus cases in Texas increased to at least 33,369, including 906 deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The virus is present in 216 out of the state's 254 counties.
The total of tests conducted in Texas stands at 427,210, the DSHS figures show.
This developing story will be updated soon.
