CLUTE — One building at the Vanderbilt Apartments caught fire Friday afternoon, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
Apartment staff at the scene said building 100 was on fire.
The building has several units, he said, but could not yet comment on how many units were affected. Firefighters were still working at the scene at 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Hackberry Street, he said.
The initial call indicated everyone was out of the apartment where it started, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said, and he did not believe that anyone was hurt. The call came in at 3:25 p.m., he said.
Domonique Marcell, a resident who lives two buildings away, said she came outside at after smelling something burning.
“We came out here and it was like black smoke,” she said.
