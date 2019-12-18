Basketball

Girls

Pearland 79, Brazoswood 29

Alvin Shadow Creek 53, Angleton 45

Wharton 60, Sweeny 47

Needville 42, Columbia 36

Hitchcock 57, Brazosport 52

Danbury at Van Vleck, no report

Boys

Brazoswood 63, Columbia 62

Alvin Shadow Creek 67, Angleton 39

Brazosport 72, Stafford 66

Sweeny 44, Santa Fe 41

Danbury 50, Angleton Christian 38

