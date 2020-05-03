There were no recoveries to offset the nine new cases of COVID-19 reported by Brazoria County officials Sunday.
The new data bumped up the county total to 551 cases, of which 271 are still active. None of the cases reported Sunday are within Brazoria County prisons and seven of the nine are in Pearland.
Among the new cases are two men, an Iowa Colony resident in his 50s and a Pearland man in his 70s. The other seven new cases include a Rosharon woman and a Pearland woman, both in their 60s. The rest — two women in their 70s and three women older than 80s — all reside in Pearland.
With no new recoveries to report, county data shows that 274 people have fully recovered from the virus, while six have died.
The lack of reported recoveries does not necessarily mean anything, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“The data just doesn’t flow on the weekend like it does during the week,” he said.
While Sunday’s number of new cases was higher than previous days’ counts, Sebesta doesn’t make much of that, either.
“I think for the last few days we’ve had five or six non-prison numbers,” he said. “Jumping to nine, with the overall population we have, I don’t think that’s a significant jump.
“Let’s see what the cases look like over the next couple of days,” Sebesta said.
For most people, the novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
