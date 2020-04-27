Two inmates from Rosharon's Terrell Unit have died from causes related to COVID-19, Brazoria County announced Monday evening.
The victims were both men in their 60s, according to county numbers.
The two were hospitalized prior to their deaths, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. They were not among the 128 inmates transferred to local prisons by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, he said.
The county now has had five people who have died from the virus, according to county numbers. The county has reported 464 cases with 250 recovered.
Throughout the state, four employees and 10 offenders are believed to have died as a result of COVID-19, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice's website. Another 12 deaths are under investigation and pending preliminary autopsy results to determine if their deaths were COVID-related.
TDCJ was investigating two other deaths, but determined them to not be COVID-19 related after the return of preliminary autopsy reports, according to the website.
