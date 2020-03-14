ANGLETON — Two members of the same Alvin household are the first presumptive positives for coronavirus in Brazoria County, officials announced Saturday afternoon.
Neither of the people whose tests came back as presumptive positive had traveled outside the region, but both had attended the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the news release from Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta's office reads.
“The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify any contacts they may have had,” county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
"Presumptive positive" means a positive result has been returned at a local lab, in this case the Harris County Health Department. The specimen then is sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of the positive result.
The immediate health risk to the public from the virus remains low, City of Alvin spokeswoman Dixie Roberts said in a news release Saturday afternoon. Those who have not been around anyone with the virus or have not visited an area with an ongoing outbreak are not considered to be at risk, Roberts said.
“Residents are encouraged to remain calm and vigilant to follow the recommendations from the CDC about hygiene habits and to stay at home if you are feeling ill,” Roberts said.
Anyone with questions can call the Brazoria County COVID-19 Information Line at 979-864-2167 until 2 p.m. today or between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
