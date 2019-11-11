Today
Veterans Day Parade and Celebration: 7 to 9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, 1 p.m. program at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 202 W. Smith St. Breakfast, parade, performances and more. Free hot dogs, chips and water after parade. Sponsored by BASF and hosted by city of Brazoria. Call Brazoria City Hall 979-798-2489.
Veterans Day celebration:
1 p.m. at Clute VFW Hall, 238 Johnson Cook Road, Clute. Honoring local veterans; public welcome. Performances by school bands, dancers, gymnasts, martial arts demonstrations, live music and more. Call 979-265-7891.
Veterans Day Breakfast: 7 to 9 a.m. at Christian Senior Citizens Center, 629 E. Bernard, West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Veterans Day Program: 5 to 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 214 Veterans Park, West Columbia. Call 979-345-3123.
Free Active Military Lunch: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 100 West Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free meals with proof of military service. Call 979-299-7427.
Laughter Yoga with Andi Watson: 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall at 310 S. Virginia St., Brazoria. Sit or stand, open to all ages and abilities, bring water. Free. Call or text Andi Watson at 979-236-7030.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Orders taken daily through Sunday for pickup or local delivery the week after Thanksgiving. Fundraiser for the Society of St. Stephen through Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Christ Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. Wreaths $25 for local orders, $42 to ship elsewhere in U.S. Call 979-236-1124 or 979-235-0454, or email societyst.stephen@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Garry Krinsky’s Toying with Science: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $10 each. Call 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
Galileo’s Telescope: 7 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Explore Galileo’s vision in this interactive show. $5 for ages 12 and older, $3 ages 11 and younger. Purchase tickets online at bcfas.org, call 979-265-7661 or at the door.
Starting a Business Seminar Part 1: 6 to 9 p.m. at Brazosport College SBDC Corporate Learning Center, 500 College Drive, Clute. Cost is $25. Call 979-230-3380. Online registration required at www.brazosport.edu/sbdc.
Phi Theta Kappa induction: 6 p.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Call 979-230-3000.
Needlecrafters: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Crocheting and knitting. Call 979-415-2590.
Senior Citizen Card-Making: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Hosted by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Brazosport Rotary Club Meeting: Noon to 1 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. A special program honoring veterans. Veterans encouraged to attend. Call Lucy at 979-864-6610.
Wednesday
Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Lunch: 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. $10 per person. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Senior Citizens Commission. Call 979-415-2600.
Teen Studio Time Fall Semester: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Ages 13 to 18. Memberships $10. Class price $60 and includes supplies. Instructors Kerye Hartzell, Linda Strickland and Mark Cameron. Contact 979-265-7661.
Lake Jackson Garden Club meeting: 9:30 a.m. in the meeting room at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way St. Josef Pieberhofer will discuss different types of begonias and how to propagate them. Public welcome. Email lakejackson gardenclubtx@gmail.com.
