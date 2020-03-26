A young Clute girl and hospitalized Rosharon woman are among six people reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday evening.
The Rosharon woman in the hospital is 70 to 80 years old and the Clute girl is 5 to 10 years old, the Brazoria County Health Department announced.
The other four people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 are a 35 to 45-year-old Pearland man, a 25 to 35-year-old Angleton woman, a 65 to 75-year-old Pearland man and a 35 to 45-year-old Alvin man, according to the news release.
The 35 to 45-year-old Pearland man is recovering at home in isolation and the rest of the cases are under investigation, according to the release.
The additions bring the county's total to 39 cases. Pearland leads the list with 16 positive cases. Following are Alvin, Angleton, and Rosharon with five each.
Also Thursday, the health department announced that three people are "fully recovered and released from home isolation." This totals four recovered cases.
