FREEPORT — A plant at Dow Chemical’s Oyster Creek site experienced a small gas leak Saturday evening, which was due to flaring material, a spokeswoman said.
“Flaring is an essential safety measure that protects our employees, the community and our facility,” Public Affairs Manager Gabriella Cone said. “It converts the gases into common substances such as carbon dioxide and water vapor and provides a safer and more environmentally responsible alternative than releasing the product directly into the atmosphere.”
The flaring was due to a process upset, she said.
Dow has ITS own firefighters and security personnel on site, so it wasn’t something the city of Freeport respondied to, Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.
"Texas Operations apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause," Cone said.
