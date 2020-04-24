Oyster Creek’s first positive case of COVID-19 is among the county’s 25 people to contract the virus, according to Brazoria County numbers.
A woman between 70 and 79 was the city’s first positive case of COVID-19, according to county date released Friday afternoon.
The Scott unit in Angleton registered the highest total with nine men testing positive — three in their 60s, two each in their 20s and 30s, and one each in his 50s and 70s.
Three Terrell unit prisoners — one each in his 50s, 60s and 70s — along with a Stringfellow inmate in his 50s also contracted the virus.
Four Pearland residents, a man and two women in their 40s and a girl teenager, lead the day in the public.
A Clute woman in her 60s, a Manvel woman in her 50s, a Rosharon man in his 30s and Alvin man in his 20s were the lone cases for their cities, according to county numbers.
Nineteen were announced to have recovered, the county said.
The county now has 417 residents who tested positive for the disease with 229 of them recovering. Three people have died from COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
