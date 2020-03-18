This file will be routinely updated with the latest information on the coronovirus outbreak in Brazoria County. Remember coronavirus-related stories will remain free throughout the crisis.
7:45 p.m. update
Just hours after announcing a third positive test for coronavirus, Brazoria County officials said there now are four.
The Brazoria County Health Department reported a Manvel man between 55 and 65 years old is the latest county resident to test positive. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to a county statement; officials did not know in which hospital.
"The cause of where he got the virus has not been determined at this point," Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. "We had to get information out as fast as we can."
The health department is investigating how he came in contact with the virus and who he might have interacted with before becoming symptomatic.
Earlier in the day, the county announced a Pearland woman in her 50s had so tested positive and is self-quarantined. The county’s other two cases, two Alvin residents who share a household, have been self-quarantined since Thursday and are improving, Sebesta said.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday update
Lake Jackson releases restaurant update document
Lake Jackson’s leadership began assembling a document detailing which city restaurants are offering carry-out, curbside pickup, drive-thru, delivery and online ordering options. The list does not indicate which restaurants are still offering dine-in.
“They need our support while they are transitioning to take-away only,” the city said in a statement.
The city is following the president and CDC’s recommendation to limit restaurants to have no more than 10 patrons eating inside, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
“We do have the authority to shut you down, this is an emergency,” Yenne said. “We don’t want to do that. Just be smart.”
It’s best to place an order from home, drive by and pick it up or get it to-go and keep distance from others, he said.
“If they insist on going in and sitting down, there can only be 10 patrons in the establishment, period,” Yenne said.
Visit https://docs.google.com/…/1QDemsrlZdd14KM4J-G6J9iLPmJ…/edit… to see the document.
LJ church to offer drive-through fish fry
The Knights of Columbus will move on with plans to conduct its annual fish fry Friday as a drive-thru only service from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Saint Michael’s Church in Lake Jackson.
Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a Knights of Columbus Council 6812 representative said, will still hold their annual fish fry by drive-thru only services.
The dine-in option has been eliminated.
Plates are $12 each, and all proceeds go toward the charitable works of the organization, Land said.
Brazoria declares disaster
The city of Brazoria joined many across the country in issuing a disaster declaration and a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Roger Shugart advised employees and residents to stay clean and use precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
City council members voted during an emergency meeting Tuesday to limit the number of people entering city hall at one time and encourage residents to pay bills using the night dropbox or by mail.
City staff will still be conducting but only by phone.
Visit the Brazoria city website, contact the call center at 979-864-2164 or contact any member of the city council for questions or concerns. Numbers and emails will be provided on the website, Shugart said.
4 p.m. Wednesday update
Third confirmed case in the county
A 50 to 60-year-old woman in the Pearland area has the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Brazoria County, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The woman was tested at the Texas Medical Center in Houston and is now at home, Sebesta said.
“It appears to be travel related,” Sebesta said. “It wasn’t through community spread.”
Officials are working to notify people she was in contact with since she became symptomatic, he said.
The other two cases are members of the same Alvin household and remain at home, officials said. Their cases are believed to be linked to a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo event. They have bene under self-quarantine since last Thursday, officials said.
Brazos Mall closed until April 1
Brazos Mall will temporarily close until at least April 1, its leadership announced Wednesday. The mall closes at 7 p.m. today, then the closure is “effective” Thursday, according to the website.
“The health and safety of our employees, customers, tenants and communities is our top priority,” the company said in the announcement.
The mall will be reopened based on guidance from local health authorities, according to the announcement.
There is no county authority requiring closures at this time, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We are strongly advising folks to do the right thing and observe CDC guidelines” in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.
Brain Fair rescheduled
The annual Brain Fair, an awareness event for dementia and other cognitive disorders presented by The Gathering Place and Brazoria County Alzheimer’s Awareness Project, has been rescheduled for June 27, organizers announced.
Originally scheduled for the end of March at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, the hundreds of people who routinely attend presented concerns because of the coronavirus, Gathering Place Chairman and CEO Dale Libby said in an email to sponsors and vendors.
So let me get this straight. 380,000 people live here and 3 people have been diagnosed?? I'm not a math major, but that's like 1 person in 125,000 people. And we are in panic mode? And I have a request to everyone reading my comment. Quit panicking and hording all the food at the stores. Us working people do not have a chance to get anything when we get off work.
