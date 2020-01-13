Jan 13, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Three new fractionators under construction at Phillips 66's Sweeny site will be able to handle 150,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day. The first two are expected to be in service by December and the third in mid-2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News History talks feature stories not in school books BRAZOS TALES: 'Remember the Alamo' preceded sneak attack on Mexicans Home unsalvageable after proposed electrical fire Boys and Girls Club gala highlights needs of children Blake has known pain Bucs wrestling stay undefeated at home Angleton, Brazoswood earn top-5 at Winter Classic Community calendar for Jan. 13, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrazoria home a total loss to fireTHE SCOOP: Angleton Palais Royal to convert to GordmansLJ council limited to restrict residential lighting, staff saysMelvin “Mel” Eugene Burridge, Jr.Richwood man faces additional charge of witness tamperingBulldogs coaching staff one of the bestFree electronics recycling event for residents returnsLocal attorney celebrated by many after his deathManvel woman faces felony charge, allegedly claimed to be a copPatricia Ann Garcia (Aguilar) Images Videos CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)BYRON YORK: Bolton testimony would be complicated affair (11)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Impeachemnt is supposed to be about right vs. wrong, not right vs. left (11)Letter to the editor (8)MICHAEL MORRIS: Violent crimes made too many headlines (7)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5)Brazoria Fort Bend Rail District stops project (4)US mass killings hit new high in 2019, most were shootings (3)Attempted burglary of First National Bank ATM unsuccessful (2) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Registered Dental Assistant Needed ICS Hiring For Multiple Positions Sorrell Construction Now Hiring Registered Dental Assistant Needed Bulletin
