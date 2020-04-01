A 90 to 100 plus-year-old Pearland woman is among the 14 new patients who tested positive for COVID-19, the Brazoria County Health Department said.
This totals 109 COVID-19 cases in the county, including 15 who have recovered.
A Pearland man and woman in their 20s, two Manvel women in their 20s, an Angleton man in his 40s, an Alvin man in his 30s, a Freeport woman in her 60s, a Pearland man in his 60s, a Freeport man in his 40s, a Rosharon woman in her 20s, a Rosharon man in his 50s and two Rosharon men in their 40s are now apart of the 109 people to have contracted the virus.
One of the Rosharon men in his 40s is the 16th person to be hospitalized in the county.
The Pearland man and woman in their 20s and the Manvel woman in her 20s are recovered at home. The others are under further investigation, according to the press release.
The health department also reported that a Pearland woman in her 40s, a pair of Pearland men in their 30s and 50s, and a Rosharon man and woman in their 70s have recovered and been released from isolation. The county has 15 people that have fully recovered.
