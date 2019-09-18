Brazoria County school districts heeded weather experts warnings for people to stay safe at home by cancelling classes shortly before flash flooding inundated roads and made them impassable early Wednesday.
Brazosport, Angleton, Sweeny, Danbury and Columbia-Brazoria ISD all announced students should stay home, as did Brazosport College and Brazosport Christian School.
A flash flood warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for an area including southern Brazoria County. A large band of showers hovered over the area, flooding local streets.
Rainfall of 2 to 4 inches an hour was expected. Main roads including Velasco Boulevard in Freeport and Bluewater Highway already were covered with several inches of water at 6:15 a.m.
Areas affected by the flood warning include Matagorda, Lake Jackson, Bay City, Freeport, Clute, Sweeny, Surfside Beach, South Texas Nuclear Plant, Richwood, Brazoria, Jones Creek, Oyster Creek, Sargent and Wild Peach Village, the National Weather Service alert states.
The annual Transportation and Infrastructure Summit scheduled for today also has been canceled, the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County announced.
