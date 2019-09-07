Compiled and edited by J.P. Greeson, Bink Grimes, Kendal Hemphill and Mark Perry for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department under a federal grant provided by the Sport Fish Restoration Program.
NORTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good on 1/4 jig from jetties or close to rocks or on mullet and glass minnows. Redfish are good on topwaters.
SOUTH SABINE: On the jetty, redfish are good at the jetty on crabs. Sheepshead and largemouth drum are good on live shrimp. Trout are good with groups of birds and with soft plastics.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair on shoreline with soft plastics and plugs. Largemouth drum and redfish are good.
TRINITY BAY: Artificial baits or drift fishing the open bay over shell reefs and wells from the boat for speckled trout and red fish. It is also a very good producer of a variety of other species such as flounder, sand trout and gulf trout.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet in the. Redfish are good on crabs and mullet.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good in the mud and shell on topwaters. Bull redfish and largemouth drum are good on shrimp and crabs.
TEXAS CITY: Large sand trout are good in the channel on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair on live shrimp and mullet.
FREEPORT: Sand trout on reefs are good on live shrimp. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on live shrimp in shallow water. Redfish are good on live shrimp and soft plastic.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are good on live shrimp. Trout are fair on soft plastics.
PORT O’CONNOR: Trout are fair on topwaters in 3–5 feet. Bull redfish are good on Live shrimp and cut bait.
ROCKPORT: Redfish are fair to good on the shallow blackwater areas. Trout are good in usually better along deeper grass beds on main–bay shorelines where the bottom is firmer, mostly hard sand. We also do pretty well on some of the mid–bay reefs this time of year, especially when winds are light.
PORT ARANSAS: Redfish are good on crabs and finger mullet. Redfish are fair on topwaters and Gulps.
CORPUS CHRISTI: Redfish are fair to good prowling the shallows, especially in areas around the JFK and in Corpus Christi Bay. We have a lot of calm mornings this time of year, so it’s best to look for the reds by watching for the wakes they make as the boat spooks them, then circle around and troll toward them slowly. In the heat of the day, when winds usually pick up some, finding herds in deeper water requires using good polarized sunglasses to search for orange spots on the bottom. Trout are good on shallow sand bars on spoil banks and rock bars early, then move to deeper parts of these structures, along grassy edges as the sun climbs higher in the sky. Topwater lures work well when the fish are shallow, but soft plastics produce best overall, especially on the tougher days.
BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters in shallow mud. Redfish are good on natural baits.
PORT MANSFIELD: Trout bite is spurred by tidal currents and redfish begin to school in the area as they prepare for their annual spawning run to the Gulf. Reds of all sizes can be expected – barely legal slots all the way to mature bulls. Don’t be surprised to find an occasional trophy speck hanging with the reds. Topwater action can be nothing short of amazing when a feeding school is located. September also offers fantastic fishing at the jetties. With the redfish heading to the Gulf, you can encounter huge schools of them off the beachfront and jetties. While you are there, the kingfish and tarpon fishing can also be phenomenal. The trout bite can be very good along ICW spoils and the Saucer area. I like to start with tops early, then switch to a KWigglers on eighth–ounce jigheads. Willow Tails and Ball Tails in Mansfield margarita, red/white, and turtle grass draw lots of thumps mullet and crabs.
SOUTH PADRE: The fishing has been amazing, limiting out in trout almost every trip. The mangrove snapper are biting one after the other and we’re seeing some monsters.
PORT ISABEL: Well, the season is winding down. And the fishing is red hot. Looking to see a lot of big rigs this coming fall. Late September through early October is the time to get the big reds.
