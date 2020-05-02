For the first in several days, Brazoria County officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the local prisons Saturday.
County Judge Matt Sebesta found that to be a little bit unusual, but reiterates not a lot should be read into weekend numbers.
“Usually on Saturdays and Sundays I think the labs and everybody works a little bit short staffed,” Sebesta said.
Five new cases were reported Saturday, bringing the total number of county cases to 542. Of those, 262 remain active cases. Three new recoveries were also reported, bumping the total number of recoveries to 274. County numbers show six people have died from the virus since tracking began.
“We’ll see what we see on Monday and Tuesday, to see if it continues low like that,” Sebesta said.
The new cases are confined to the north side of the county. Two of them — a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 30s — are located in Pearland. A Manvel woman in her 20s, an Angleton woman in her 40s and an Alvin woman in her 30s make up the remainder of the new reports.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
