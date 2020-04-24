#Heroes work here
Buy Now

Dr. Laurel Humphrey prepares signs to be set up to direct patients and staff from the triage tents to the hospital at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus. The tents divert patients from directly entering the hospital to prevent possible coronavirus exposure.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.