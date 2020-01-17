ANGLETON — A 40-year-old man is being held at the Angleton Police Department while authorities continue to investigate a domestic incident that shut down Shady Oaks Drive for several hours Friday morning, Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
The area near Angleton Christian School and Westside Elementary is completely safe and all threats have been mitigated, Parsons said.
Just after 4 a.m. a woman called police and said her husband wasn’t acting right and he might have weapons nearby, Parsons said.
When law enforcement arrived, the man gave some statements indicating he would not come out of the home, Parsons said.
With assistance from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, the agencies were able to get the man to come out of his home and take him into custody.
No charges have been filed against the man while the investigation continues, officials said.
