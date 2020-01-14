Lake Jackson bank reportedly robbed

The First Convenience Bank inside the Lake Jackson Walmart is temporarily closed as police investigate a reported robbery of the branch Tuesday afternoon.
It is too early to say whether any weapons were shown or money was taken from the bank, Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
The robbery happened about 5 p.m., he said.
