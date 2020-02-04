RICHWOOD — Richwood City Council approved offering Eric Foerster the city manager position after hours of closed-door discussion.
The city has been searching for a replacement since Michael Coon left the position in May. Richwood Finance Director Lindsay Koskiniemi filled the interim spot.
Mayor Steve Boykin and council members Melissa Strawn, Matt Yarborough and Mark Brown met in executive session with the city attorney for two hours Monday evening.
For half of the time, they brought Foerster in for the discussions. They interviewed him along with other candidates Jan. 25.
After emerging, Brown made a motion to have consultant Chris Hartung extend the offer to Foerster.
Foerster said he plans to move to Richwood from the Houston area and start the job Feb. 17.
Foerster is a pilot by trade, but said he has 26 years of law enforcement and municipal government experience. He served as a police chief in Colorado City, Vidor and Jersey Village, he said.
The two-year contract was signed this morning, officials said. Salary information wasn't immediately available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.