The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwestern Brazoria County until 2:45 p.m.
Tornadoes and quarter-sized hail are possible, according to the weather service.
The storm will be near West Columbia about 2:35 p.m. then Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Bailey's Prairie and Wild Peach at about 2:45 p.m.
The weather service urges to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.
"If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," the weather service alert states.
National Weather Service extended a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:15 p.m. for central Brazoria County.
At 2:43 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near West Columbia, moving southeast at around 15 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, which is expected to cause damage to vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Potentially impacted locations include Lake Jackson, Angleton, West Columbia, Brazoria, Holiday Lakes, Bailey's Prairie and Wild Peach Village.
This is a developing story.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.