A Pearland man in his 50s is Brazoria County's 11th person to test positive for coronavirus, county officials announced Saturday afternoon.
The man is recovering at home under self-quarantine. His case is not travel-related, county officials said in a news release.
This case is the fifth confirmed in the Pearland area. The other confirmed cases are two 40- to 50-year-old Pearland men, one 45- to 55-year old Pearland man and a 65- to 75-year-old Pearland woman. Those cases are travel-related, the county said, and all are recovering at home in isolation.
Three of the other confirmed cases are in Alvin — a 50- to 60-year-old man, and two people between the ages of 35 and 45, who share and are believed to have contracted the virus at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The remaining cases are a 40- to 50-year-old Rosharon man, and a 55 to 65-year-old Manvel man, who was released from a Brazoria County hospital Thursday.
All confirmed cases in the County remain under investigation by the Brazoria County Health Department, the release states.
The cases are among more than 300 now confirmed in Texas.
