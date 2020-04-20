ALVIN — A man stabbed and shot his brother-in-law outside of Alvin the day before he hijacked a bus near Dallas and shot two officers, according to court documents.
Authorities also planned to question the man, who is now dead, about the death of his girlfriend weeks earlier in San Antonio.
Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, died Sunday after he got on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in Richardson at about 11 a.m. and opened fire, the agency said. The bus driver notified police as Villagomez told him to drive, but not to any specific location, according to DART.
The bus drove for about 30 miles through several cities including Garland, Rowlett and Rockwall, the agency said. Officers exchanged gunfire with Villagomez, killing him. A DART officer and a Garland police officer were wounded in the exchange; are both expected to survive.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 6600 block of CR 168 at about 6 a.m. Saturday. They found Villagomez’s brother-in-law, 40, shot three times and stabbed numerous times, with a “metal survival-type knife” sticking out of his back, court documents state.
Alvin EMS took the man to Clear Lake Regional Hospital in critical condition, where he is scheduled to have surgeries today and Wednesday if he survives, court documents state. The man was alive as of Monday afternoon, but still in critical condition, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Kincheloe said.
Villagomez’s sister told investigators Villagomez came to stay with her family about three weeks before Saturday’s incident, a probable cause affidavit states. He was “homeless and a drug addict having had a rough life,” the document states. The sister knew he used methamphetamines and smoked marijuana cigarettes laced with PCP, according to the document.
Villagomez was driving a Honda Accord that belonged to his girlfriend, Catherine Menendez, his sister told investigators, the document states.
A Brazoria County Sheriff’s investigator requested San Antonio police check on Menendez, then learned San Antonio police found her stabbed to death in her home April 4. The San Antonio police had video footage of Villagomez leaving the scene in her Honda Accord, the document states.
Judge Richard Davis signed a second-degree felony assault arrest warrant for Villagomez on Saturday with a bond set at $500,000.
Authorities do not know why Villagomez ended up in Dallas, Kincheloe said.
Villagomez’s sister told authorities he was paranoid and delusional, according to court documents. Villagomez believed federal drug authorities was out to get him and that his girlfriend practiced witchcraft, the document states.
