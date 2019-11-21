1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Food pantries stock depleted by Houston Food Bank incident Brazoria fights billboard construction West Columbia council approves extended hours for alcohol sales Port Freeport commissioners approve terminal expansion Bodybuilder set to take it to next level Local basketball start tournament play through the weekend Local volleyballer stays close to home LOCAL GOLF: Player of the year race heats ups Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Brazos principal dismissed without explanationAlvin man dies in Highway 35 crash16 kids legally adopted during county eventTHE SCOOP: Cavender’s eyeing land in Lake Jackson2 children die in FM 2004 crashGame machine theft ends in arrestTeddy bears take over Clute park with carnivalAccused Santa Fe shooter not competent for trial, judge rulesFoundation acquires $10.5 million of land to conserveFreeport mayor resigns to focus on House bid Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: It's past time to put country above politics (12)BYRON YORK: New poll raises questions of Dem impeachment inquiry (10)BYRON YORK: Trump, the phone call and the consciousness of guilt (10)OUR VIEWPOINT: Anti-bond group should show its real face (8)Former Freeport city manager pleads guilty to portions of aggregated theft charge (6)LYNN ASHBY: Blowing Out The Whistle-Blower (4)Acclaims and a shame for Nov. 18, 2019 (4)OUR VIEWPOINT: Recycling fee a small price to pay for environment (3)Accused Santa Fe killer incompetent to stand trial (3)OUR VIEWPOINT: Elected officials should share in Pynes' shame (3) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring Distinctive Dental Help Wanted RDH Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.